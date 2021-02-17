Madhevere earns Test call-up

UNCAPPED Wesley Madhevere has earned a call-up as Zimbabwe announced a young 15-member squad for their two-Test series against Afghanistan in Abu Dhabi.

Madhevere was just one of a few young faces in the squad, with the 23-year-old Richard Ngarava, and Blessing Muzarabani and Brandon Mavuta, both 24, part of the 15.

“During the 2020 U19 @cricketworldcup, he claimed 4 wickets and scored 52 against England. He’s become a key component of Zimbabwe’s middle order since then, with three fifties in 11 appearances. Wesley Madhevere is certainly one of cricket’s #BrightLights,” tweeted International Cricket Council (ICC) yesterday.

Tarisai Musakanda, who last played a Test, on debut, in 2017, earned a recall after impressing in practice matches, as did Ryan Burl, who also last played a Test in 2017.

Sean Williams will lead the side, and he will be part of Zimbabwe’s experienced spine along with Sikandar Raza, Regis Chakabva and Donald Tiripano.

However, some big names missed out through illness and injury, including Brendan Taylor and Craig Ervine.

Tendai Chatara and Chamu Chibhabha are recovering from their right upper-arm and thigh injuries, while Peter Moor misses out after suffering a hamstring injury during a practice match earlier this week.

The two-Test series starts on March 2, with the second Test scheduled to begin on 10 March.

The Tests will be followed by a three-match T20I series, on March 17, 19 and 20 — the trio of Milton Shumba, Faraz Akram and Tinashe Kamunhukamwe will join the squad for the limited-overs leg.

Zimbabwe Test squad: Sean Williams (c), Ryan Burl, Sikandar Raza, Regis Chakabva, Kevin Kasuza, Wesley Madhevere, Wellington Masakadza, Prince Masvaure, Brandon Mavuta, Tarisai Musakanda, Richmond Mutumbami, Blessing Muzarabani, Richard Ngarava, Victor Nyauchi, Donald Tiripano — ICC

