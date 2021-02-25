Machete gang terrorises Mutoko shop owners

BY JAIROS SAUNYAMA/ VANESSA GUZHA

POLICE in Mutoko, Mashonaland East province, have launched a manhunt for a heavily-armed six-member machete gang that has terrorised business owners at Karonga, before getting away with cash and cellphones among other valuables.

The gangsters were said to be armed with machetes and pistols.

Provincial police spokesperson Inspector Tendai Mwanza confirmed three separate incidents which occurred recently.

“Police is looking for a gang of six armed men who recently pounced on three unsuspecting victims stealing cash and other valuables at gunpoint,” Mwanza said.

“We urge businesses to have watertight security systems to avoid such incidences.

However, we are appealing to anyone with information on their identity and their whereabouts to report to the nearest police station.”

He said the six had been stealing from shops and vehicles, ransacking houses, and demanding cash and other expensive items.

On February 21, they raided Timothy Madimutsa (53) of Marere village, Joseph Kanyongo (57) of Kanyongo village under chief Charehwa and Beauty Kavhukatema of Mutoko and stole money, handsets and groceries.

They deflated their victims’ vehicle tryes before leaving in an unregistered car.

