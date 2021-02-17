Lockdown extension defers Zapu congress

BY BEAUTY NYUKE

THE extension of the COVID-19-induced lockdown on Monday by two more weeks will affect holding of the Zapu elective congress, NewsDay has learnt.

Zapu South African provincial spokesperson Khosikhona Ndlovu said the congress was supposed to be held in August last year, but was pushed to April 15 this year following a surge in COVID-19 infections, but the new date was now doubtful.

The party has been without a substantive leader since the death of its founder Dumiso Dabengwa in 2019.

“Despite these delays, the anticipation within the structures remains high as members are excited with the revival of the party, especially among youths who are eager to see the party turning a new leaf,” Ndlovu said.

“This latest date (April 15) has also been cast in doubt due to renewed strict government restrictions on mass gatherings.

“The election will most likely see the old guard square off with the young blood which is eager to take charge of positions of influence,” he said.

Ndlovu said the party was also considering virtual conferencing and e-voting.

“Whatever happens, it is imperative that fresh winds are blowing in Zapu again and the giant is finally awakening.”

Some of the presidential hopefuls include Mqondobanzi Magonya, John Magwegwe, Iphithule Maphosa, Stike Nkala, Mark Mbaiwa, Matthew Sibanda and Bernard Magugu.

The party’s interim president Isaac Maburuka has already ruled himself out of the race.

