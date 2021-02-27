Life of peace, divine conviction

By Erasmus Makarimayi

As you read the book of Acts, you will discover how deeply concerned about the return of Christ the apostles were. They preached their hearts out desiring none to go to hell. You would get the feeling that the early church expected that Jesus might return during their time on earth.

We ought to remain in the same spirit and make sure that everyone hears the Gospel.

We were saved by grace through faith. The grace we received was not for display but for sharing.

Let’s aggressively witness and be of the mind that every soul belongs to Jesus.

Our perspective is both earthly and heavenly.

We should stand with one leg in “heaven” and the other on earth.

In other words, we look into eternity with restrictions of time.

When we depart this world, we should be ready because we would be leaving the world in a better state for future generations.

In the Father’s bosom, we would have believed the Gospel. While believers carry out their earthly assignments, and let me emphasise, believers not just preachers need to keep everyone aware of the age to come which is more beneficial than houses and cars.

While we are busy inching towards becoming millionaires or billionaires, let’s be so captivated in the divine mandate and wishing every soul to heaven.

When you have given your all for the betterment of humanity in this age and for eternity to the extent of being at peace with God whether to proceed to the hereafter or remain here bringing more souls to Christ then you have understood life’s meaning.

Apostle Paul was in a quandary. He was prepared to live longer and be a benefit for the furtherance of the Gospel.

However, he seemed to be more prepared to die (sleep in believers language) than live. He speaks to us in Philippians 1:22-23, New King James, “[22] But if I live on in the flesh, this will mean fruit from my labour, yet what I shall choose I cannot tell. [23]

“For I am hard-pressed between the two, having a desire to depart and be with Christ, which is far better.”

The much-respected theologian Charles Spurgeon said, “Time is short. Eternity is long. It is only reasonable that this short life be lived in the light of eternity.” I can’t agree with him more.

Having given your soul to Jesus and Him giving you His life or simply having been born again, you’re called to be at peace to the extent of having no problem if you die (read sleep).

Apostle Paul weighs in in 2 Timothy 1:12, “For which cause I also suffer these things: nevertheless I am not ashamed: for I know whom I have believed, and am persuaded that He is able to keep that which I have committed unto Him against that day.”

Accepting the Gospel of Christ or the Grace of God imparts boldness and resolute persuasion in you that fear finds no harbour in you.

Such knowledge of the eternal truth gives you peace to navigate the often rough terrain of earthly life.

You remember that at some point Peter was afraid of dying and denied Jesus at the close of His earthly ministry.

After the upper room experience of regeneration, he later wrote in his epistle, 1 Peter 1:3-5, “[3] Blessed be the God and Father of our Lord Jesus Christ, which according to his abundant mercy hath begotten us again unto a lively hope by the resurrection of Jesus Christ from the dead, [4]

“To an inheritance incorruptible, and undefiled, and that fadeth not away, reserved in heaven for you, [5]

“Who are kept by the power of God through faith unto salvation ready to be revealed in the last time.”

His Master had died and came back from death.

This was the lively hope that the grave and death were not issues.

He was more concerned with the throne where Christ is seated even as we’re in Him also seated.

The hereafter is good and we’re certified there.

Ephesians 4:30, admonishes us, “And grieve not the holy Spirit of God, whereby ye are sealed unto the day of redemption.”

Let’s be at peace as we pursue our dreams and make the best of out of our vocations. There’s exceeding glory when time is wrapped up.

Hear the words of Colossians 1:5, “For the hope which is laid up for you in heaven, whereof ye heard before in the word of the truth of the gospel.”

Now unto him that is able to keep you from falling, and to present you faultless before the presence of his glory with exceeding joy.

To the only wise God our Saviour, be glory and majesty, dominion and power, both now and ever.

Amen. Grace and peace be multiplied to you through knowledge.

