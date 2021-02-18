Liberation Hero status for Soul Jah Love

BY WINSTONE ANTONIO

DANCEHALL singer Soul Jah Love, who died on Tuesday at a city hospital, has been declared a liberation war hero, Zanu-PF secretary for administration Obert Mpofu has confirmed.

Born Soul Muzavazi Musaka, the iconic musician passed on at the age of 31 and mourners are gathered at number 15 Mauya Drive in Msasa Park, Harare.

In a letter addressed to Chief Secretary to the President and Cabinet Misheck Sibanda today, Mpofu said; “His Excellency, the President and First Secretary of Zanu (PF), Cde ED Mnangagwa has conferred a Liberation Hero status to the late Cde Soul Muzavazi Musaka who passed away on 16 February at Mbuya Dorcas Hospital.”

Mpofu said the singers family can be contacted through Harare Provincial Office.

“I shall be most grateful if you would make the usual arrangements for his burial and payment of benefits to his family. He hails from Harare Province.

