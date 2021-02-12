Kunaka granted $15 000 bail

BY HARRIET CHIKANDIWA

High Court judge Justice Tawanda Chitapi has granted $15 000 bail to former Zanu PF youth leader Jim Kunaka, who is facing allegations of inciting people to participate in the July 31st, demonstration.

As part of the bail conditions, Kunaka was ordered to reside at his Waterfalls residence, not to interfere with state witnesses or investigations, and to report every Friday at Waterfalls police station.

It is alleged that in July last year, Kunaka incited more than 50 people to gather for a protest at Africa Unity Square without police clearance during lockdown.

Prosecutors also allege that Kunaka posted video messages on social media platforms between March 1, 2020 and July 30, 2020 inciting people across the country to participate in the July 31st 2020 demonstrations.

Kunaka has been in detention since his arrest on December 24, 2020 after his initial bail application was denied by Harare magistrate Judith Taruvinga.

Chitapi once accused the State of lacking commitment towards Kunaka’s case.

