Jaure lauds Dembare bosses

BY TAWANDA TAFIRENYIKA

DYNAMOS captain Partson Jaure has hailed the club bosses for strengthening the side despite the uncertainties over the restart of domestic football owing to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Football in Zimbabwe has been on hold for a year after authorities imposed a national lockdown to curb the spread of the pandemic.

While there has been little or no activity in the transfer market for most clubs recently, largely because of doubts on the restart of the game, the Glamour Boys, eager to retain dominance after a long trophy drought, have kept their eyes on the ball.

The Harare giants this week announced the capture of five new stars to add to the 12 signed last year.

And Jaure, who was part of the all-conquering Dynamos squad that won a record four successive titles under the guidance of Kalisto Pasuwa between 2011 and 2014, believes the addition of more quality serves the team well as they seek to achieve hegemony once again.

Dynamos, who used to dominate domestic football, have been struggling to get back to the winners’ podium.

The Harare giants last won the league title seven years ago and had they been an organisation of lesser stock, they could have been relegated, particularly the time they experimented with coach Lloyd Chigowe.

“The executive should be praised for the manner they have conducted business at the club so far. They appear focused on ensuring that the team gets back to the top table of Zimbabwean football. Look at the players they are signing, they are quality and that tells you they mean business. This is good for the brand and enhances our chances of winning the league when football returns. I think we have a great group that can hold its own,” said Jaure.

Dynamos spokesperson Yvonne Mangunda yesterday said the decision to step up preparations was based on the hope that football would return this year.

“We are continuing with preparations because we are very hopeful football will return this year. We appeal to football authorities to continue to push for the return of football. We have signed quite a number of players, including the young boy Luke Musikiri and we want football to come back. There is also the issue of contracts with players, so everyone wants football to return,” she said.

After signing King Nadolo last year, Frank Makarati is another stellar signing by coach Tonder=ai Ndiraya.

The defender, who has previously played for How Mine and Border Strikers as well as Manzini Wanderers of eSwatini, also worked with Ndiraya at Ngezi Platinum Stars.

Then there is Tinashe Makanda who joined from Highlanders, having previously played for Bantu Rovers, How Mine and South African side Stellenbosch FC.

Newman Sianchali, who joined from bitter rivals Caps United, having also played for Highlanders and Hwange, is another massive signing, and so is former Triangle player Trevor Mavhunga, who played for Shabanie Mine.

Musikiri joined from Prince Edward, having led the school to the 2018 national Copa Coca-Cola glory and went on to win the player of the tournament in the Copa Coca-Cola Africa Cup tournament in 2019. He played for the Young Warriors last year.

