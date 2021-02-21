Jah Master knocks down competition, grabs 3 gongs …as ‘Hello Mwari’ call is answered

BY WINSTONE ANTONIO

DANCEHALL singer Jah Master kicked out all negativity and knocked down all competition as he bagged three gongs at this year’s edition of the annual PPC Zimbabwe-sponsored Zimbabwe Music Awards 2021 (Zima) ceremony hosted virtually on Saturday at Newlands Country Club in Harare.

Jah Master, who attracted bad publicity after kicking a fan off stage in Chinhoyi last year, continues to rise to stardom after his “call” to God via his smash song Hello Mwari, appears to have been answered.

Sadly, there is no monetary reward to it.

Jah Master was dominating the list of the nominees with four nominations alongside fellow chanters Poptain, Jah Master and Nutty O.

He scooped the Best Zimdancehall gong, Best Male and Song of the Year (Hello Mwari) award respectively.

On the other hand, Hip Hop singer Holy Ten and gospel songbird Janet Manyowa scooped two gongs apiece

Holy Ten banged the Best Hip-hop and Best Newcomer while Manyowa scooped Best Album of The Year (Sounds of Victory) and Best Female gongs.

The awards spokesperson, Benjamin Nyandoro today told NewsDay Life & Style that ZIMA2021 is a reflection of the great work.

“Congratulations to those who released musical materials in 2020. It was a different year. ZIMA2021 is a reflection of the great work. We are all winners. The desire and spirit to do more is more important. Our all-weather friend, PPC, thank you,” he said.

Below is the fullest of the winners:

BEST COVID 19 SONG

Indosakusa – COVID-19

BEST AFROPOP

Nox

BEST ALTERNATIVE

Tahle WeDzinza

BEST NEWCOMER

Holy Ten

BEST VIDEOGRAPHER

Umsebenzi Ka Blaqs

BEST DANCE/HOUSE/KWAITO

Mzoe 7

BEST ZIMDANCEHALL

Jah Master

BEST HIPHOP

Holy Ten

BEST RNB & SOUL

Hillyz

BEST CHINYAKARE/CHIMURENGA

Brity Yonly

BEST EZODUMO/IMBUBE

Nkwali

BEST CONTEMPORARY GOSPEL

Michael Mahendere

BEST TRADITIONAL GOSPEL

Mambo Dhuterere

BEST SUNGURA

Nicholas Zachariah

BEST JAZZ

Mahlaba

BEST TSHIBILIKA

Madlela Skhobokhobo

BEST GROUP /DUO

Crisswiss & The Dot

BEST INTERNATIONAL ZIM ARTIST

Shasha

BEST PRODUCER

Levels Chillspot

BEST ALBUM OF THE YEAR

Sounds of Victory – Janet Manyowa

BEST VIDEO

Trevor Dongo x Feli Nandi- Mufudzi Wemombe

BEST COLLABORATION

Poptain x Allanah – Fadza Mutengi

BEST FEMALE

Janet Manyowa

BEST MALE

Jah Master

SONG OF THE YEAR

Hello Mwari – Jah Master

RETRO 1

Safirio (Mukadota) Madzikatire

RETRO 2

Busi Ncube

LIFETIME ACHIEVEMENT

Cool Crooners

Follow Winstone on Twitter @widzoanto

Do you have a coronavirus story? You can email us on: news@alphamedia.co.zw