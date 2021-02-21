Jah Master knocks down competition, grabs 3 gongs …as ‘Hello Mwari’ call is answered

BY WINSTONE ANTONIO
DANCEHALL singer Jah Master kicked out all negativity and knocked down all competition as he bagged three gongs at this year’s edition of the annual PPC Zimbabwe-sponsored Zimbabwe Music Awards 2021 (Zima) ceremony hosted virtually on Saturday at Newlands Country Club in Harare.
Jah Master, who attracted bad publicity after kicking a fan off stage in Chinhoyi last year, continues to rise to stardom after his “call” to God via his smash song Hello Mwari, appears to have been answered.
Sadly, there is no monetary reward to it.
Jah Master was dominating the list of the nominees with four nominations alongside fellow chanters Poptain, Jah Master and Nutty O.
He scooped the Best Zimdancehall gong, Best Male and Song of the Year (Hello Mwari) award respectively.
On the other hand, Hip Hop singer Holy Ten and gospel songbird Janet Manyowa scooped two gongs apiece
Holy Ten banged the Best Hip-hop and Best Newcomer while Manyowa scooped Best Album of The Year (Sounds of Victory) and Best Female gongs.
The awards spokesperson, Benjamin Nyandoro today told NewsDay Life & Style that ZIMA2021 is a reflection of the great work.
“Congratulations to those who released musical materials in 2020. It was a different year. ZIMA2021 is a reflection of the great work. We are all winners. The desire and spirit to do more is more important. Our all-weather friend, PPC, thank you,” he said.
Below is the fullest of the winners:
BEST COVID 19 SONG
Indosakusa – COVID-19
BEST AFROPOP
Nox
BEST ALTERNATIVE
Tahle WeDzinza
BEST NEWCOMER
Holy Ten
BEST VIDEOGRAPHER
Umsebenzi Ka Blaqs
BEST DANCE/HOUSE/KWAITO
Mzoe 7
BEST ZIMDANCEHALL
Jah Master
BEST HIPHOP
Holy Ten
BEST RNB & SOUL
Hillyz
BEST CHINYAKARE/CHIMURENGA
Brity Yonly
BEST EZODUMO/IMBUBE
Nkwali
BEST CONTEMPORARY GOSPEL
Michael Mahendere
BEST TRADITIONAL GOSPEL
Mambo Dhuterere
BEST SUNGURA
Nicholas Zachariah
BEST JAZZ
Mahlaba
BEST TSHIBILIKA
Madlela Skhobokhobo
BEST GROUP /DUO
Crisswiss & The Dot
BEST INTERNATIONAL ZIM ARTIST
Shasha
BEST PRODUCER
Levels Chillspot
BEST ALBUM OF THE YEAR
Sounds of Victory – Janet Manyowa
BEST VIDEO
Trevor Dongo x Feli Nandi- Mufudzi Wemombe
BEST COLLABORATION
Poptain x Allanah – Fadza Mutengi
BEST FEMALE
Janet Manyowa
BEST MALE
Jah Master
SONG OF THE YEAR
Hello Mwari – Jah Master
RETRO 1
Safirio (Mukadota) Madzikatire
RETRO 2
Busi Ncube
LIFETIME ACHIEVEMENT
Cool Crooners
Follow Winstone on Twitter @widzoanto