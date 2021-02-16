IOM constructs 674 houses for Cyclone Idai victims

BY SILAS NKALA

A TOTAL of 674 families, whose houses were affected by Cyclone Idai in Chimanimani and Chipinge districts in Manicaland province in March 2019, will on Thursday benefit from transitional shelters provided by the International Organisation for Migration (IOM).

IOM is funded by the Office of the United States Foreign Disaster Assistance (USAid/OFDA) and the government of Japan.

In a notice, IOM Zimbabwe spokesperson Fadzai Nyamande-Pangeti yesterday said through the project called Enhancing Multi-Sectoral Assistance to Cyclone Idai Affected Populations in Zimbabwe, IOM was supporting the government of Zimbabwe through funding from OFDA and the government of Japan.

She said this would result in the provision of transitional shelters to 674 households affected by Cyclone Idai in Chimanimani and Chipinge districts.

“These are made up of 224 households in IDP camps in Chimanimani and 450 IDP households in host communities in Chimanimani and Chipinge. Under the project, 60 toolkits have been procured for use in construction, while 68 builders and carpenters have been trained to construct two-roomed transitional shelter units for beneficiaries,” Nyamande-Pangeti said.

She said Local Government and Public Works minister July Moyo would officially launch the distribution of the shelter materials to the beneficiaries to facilitate the commencement of shelter construction in the two districts.

Cyclone Idai hit Chimanimani and Chipinge in 2019, affecting 270 000 people. The storm and subsequent flooding and landslides left 340 people dead and many others missing.

