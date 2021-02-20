I am innocent!

Erasmus Makarimayi

OFFLOADING the blame for past sins is a struggle for many believers. Releasing yourself from past and pardoned evil deeds is the hallmark of Christianity.

When your sins are forgiven, then you need to see yourself as separated from those sins. Satan ceaselessly reminds you of your past and continue to beat you up over sins that were duly nailed to the cross. Jesus declares you innocent. You are not guilty. You can go through “deliverance”, but if you don’t forgive yourself because Christ forgave you, you won’t experience the breakthrough that you need to be totally set free.

You shouldn’t allow your past sinful nature to speak to you but rather let the new life in Christ call unto you.

The faith of Jesus Christ qualifies you to be declared innocent of the wrongs you did. A simple yet powerful act of confessing your innocence and accepting God’s grace empowers you to experience the divine free gift of redemption. Psalm 107:2, teaches, “Let the redeemed of the Lord say so, whom he hath redeemed from the hand of the enemy;” Always confess that you’re the righteousness of God in Christ Jesus. You’re exonerated from sin by 2 Corinthians 5:21, “For he hath made him to be sin for us, who knew no sin; that we might be made the righteousness of God in him.”

No amount, size or type of sin isn’t pardonable. If you have repented, free your mind from guilt. You’re not guilty of the sins that you take to Jesus for which He died. We are openly told in Psalm 103:12, “As far as the east is from the west, so far hath he removed our transgressions from us.” Don’t hate yourself so much as to refuse yourself this relief. You shouldn’t be hauled up in the past that your Maker has erased.

Failure to forgive yourself takes a huge toll on your emotional and physical health. Inability to forgive yourself emanates from anger and resentment, two emotions that can wreak havoc to your health. Documented studies have shown that people stuck in constant anger are more susceptible to disease and illness than people who can learn to forgive and let go.

Forgiveness allows you to live in the present instead of the past. You can move into the future with a renewed sense of purpose focused on change, improvement, and building on experience rather than being held back by past hurts. Without freeing yourself from your pardoned past, you won’t be able to spiritually progress and access diverse promises of God of prosperity, peace, wellness and goodness.

There are certain weird teachings that advocate for sowing or seeding for salvation and deliverance. The seed for your salvation is Jesus Christ. You don’t make yourself right before God by works of righteousness. The sacrificial death of Jesus Christ redeemed us. His blood which He used to purchase us cleanses us from all sin. Don’t punish yourself, Jesus was punished for you and me. Isaiah 53:5 states, “But he was wounded for our transgressions, he was bruised for our iniquities: the chastisement of our peace was upon him; and with his stripes we are healed.”

Not equating Jesus to a thing; would you want to pay twice for a product or service? The sin debt was paid in full, don’t make double payment. My friend; you are free.

Always bear in mind that the devil wants to replay your sins in your mind day and night. He has it on high definition and mega pixels but ignore him. Resist the devil and he will flee from you. Jesus frees you, but Satan accuses you. Beloved take sides with Jesus. Revelation 12:10 points out, “And I heard a loud voice saying in heaven, Now is come salvation, and strength, and the kingdom of our God, and the power of his Christ: for the accuser of our brethren is cast down, which accused them before our God day and night.”

Avoid hanging out with people that draw you to your horrendous evil past. The past could have been so shameful, littered with adultery, fornication, pornography, drugs, murder, prostitution and other sins. If you have repented, you are a new creature. Hold fast to Scripture. 2 Corinthians 5:17 empowers you, “Therefore if any man be in Christ, he is a new creature: old things are passed away; behold all things are become new.” Accept biblical truth and enjoy new life.

In conclusion, I reiterate that if you sincerely and genuinely repent of your sins, God will forgive you. This is the right and opportune time to renounce sin and receive forgiveness. Accept Jesus Christ into your heart and become a new creature. God will never remember your sins. Isaiah 43:25 confirms, “I, even I, am he that blotteth out thy transgressions for mine own sake, and will not remember thy sins.” Human reasoning and Satan’s machinations will not allow you to believe that the all-knowing God will forget your sins.

The principle is that God will never bring up to your attention what He has blotted off your record. Don’t hold grudges against yourself. It’s not that you should try to forget what happened, but don’t remind yourself of it either. Now unto him that is able to keep you from falling, and to present you faultless before the presence of his glory with exceeding joy, to the only wise God our Saviour, be glory and majesty, dominion and power, both now and ever. Amen. Grace and peace be multiplied to you through knowledge.

