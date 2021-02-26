Holy Ten’s appetite on youth’s sexual, drug abuse

BY KIMBERLY KARIATI

AWARD-WINNING hip-hop sensation Mukudzei “Holy Ten” Chitsama has released a single track, Appetite, to warn the youth on the dangers of sexual and drug abuse.

The song, which has an accompanying video and features songbird Anita Jackson, is plucked off Holy Ten’s yet-to-be-titled forthcoming album.

Speaking to NewsDay Life & Style, Holy Ten said: “I wanted to create a dance song which everyone would feel comfortable listening to. While the youths are out clubbing, having fun, they should know that sexual consent is important.”

He added: “The lyrics Handina appetite yeizvozvo (I have no appetite for sex) should be a constant reminder that whether a woman is wearing a skimpy outfit, having a drink or dancing, that is not an invitation that she wants to give herself to any man. We cannot judge women by the kind of lifestyles they choose, especially when it comes to sexuality.”

In the video, Holy Ten is seen asking for an identification card of a young woman attending a party, a gesture he said was to enlighten the youths on how age has become a minor factor when it comes to alcohol consumption.

“Some youths look older, but age should not be taken for granted. Some determine drinking on appearances, as many youths are tripping on alcohol and waking up drunk with some negative results they may live to regret,” he said

Holy Ten described Jackson as a focused, co-operative and hardworking woman.

“Working with Anita on the song has been an exciting, amazing and best experience as she is very easy to work with. I was honoured working with someone who shares the same vision and works hard as much as I do,” he said.

“As much as I did justice to the song Appetite, my fans should expect more from me. I always say things as they are and that is what they should expect. I cannot wait to work magic with another artiste.”

Do you have a coronavirus story? You can email us on: news@alphamedia.co.zw