BY MIRIAM MANGWAYA

HIGH Court judge Justice Clement Phiri has died from COVID-19 related complications.

Judicial Service Commission spokesperson Rumbidzai Takawira has confirmed.

“Yes. He is no more. More details will be released shortly,” she said.

Justice Phiri passed on yesterday night at his Marondera home after having tested positive for COVID-19.

More details to follow…

