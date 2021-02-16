Harare in quandary over town clerk

BY MOSES MATENGA

HARARE City Council remains in a quandary over the appointment of a town clerk, and has now forced health services director Prosper Chonzi to assume the post in an acting capacity, despite him turning down the offer.

Acting mayor Stewart Mutizwa appointed Chonzi to act as the town clerk, but the latter declined the offer saying he would rather concentrate on the pressing post that he occupies.

Mutizwa yesterday insisted that Chonzi was the acting town clerk, which has added more confusion to the whole saga, plunging the local authority into chaos.

“Chonzi is our acting town clerk up to February 26. We agreed to review the appointment monthly,” Mutizwa said.

Chonzi was not picking calls yesterday, but last week, he wrote to council declining the appointment.

“Your worship, it is my humble submission that it is not prudent to change guard at the health department at this critical point in response to this unprecedented outbreak that has shocked the city to its core,” read Chonzi’s letter in part.

Mutizwa could not say what his strategy was to end the protracted chaos at Town House that has seen several directors being suspended while others are before the courts to answer to charges of corruption and abuse of office.

As part of the manifestation of the chaos at Town House, director of works, Zvenyika Chawatama, is on the police wanted list after he allegedly “appointed” himself to act in the absence of Hosiah Chisango, who is also before the courts.

Chawatama escaped arrest following a high-speed chase by the police recently, and only resurfaced to submit his leave form.

Livid residents last week accused central government of ignoring the Town House crisis.

