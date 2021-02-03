Hall of fame status awaits Mataure

BY SHARON SIBINDI

LEGENDARY drummer and percussionist Sam Mataure is set to be inducted in the Zimbabwe Achievers Awards (ZAA) Hall of Fame for his iconic status and contribution to the entertainment industry.

With over four decades in the creative industry, Mataure, who is now the manager for popular Chimurenga singer Thomas Tafirenyika Mapfumo, remains one of the most respected names in showbiz and an inspiration for up-and-coming artistes.

ZAA international chairman, Conrad Mwanza, in a statement said the honour to Mataure, who is former manager for the late music icon Oliver Mtukudzi, was a celebration of the often unsung heroes of the Zimbabwean narrative.

“Sam is arguably one of the finest drummers in Africa and a legend who has given so much to the Zimbabwean arts industry. ZAA and our partners identified him as one of the many worthy recipients of initiatives that befit his status in the industry,” he said.

Mataure recently received a donation of various goodies from ZAA in partnership with Famous Junction Restaurant as part of a drive to honour local luminaries in different sectors.

“We urge corporates and well-wishers to come on board. We should make sure our legends are comfortable and living well,” Mwanza said.

Bridgette Mudhosi of Famous Junction said Mataure had sacrificed a lot in terms of sharing his knowledge with the world, hence they decided to recognise his contributions in a small way.

“We shall endeavour to ensure his general welfare and contribute towards his medical bills among other needs as may arise because we are celebrating Zimbabwean excellence,” she said.

Mataure said he was grateful for the timely donation in these trying times.

“I got a call from Conrad Mwanza and I am so grateful for what they did. We are going through a difficult time as artistes no matter how big the artiste is. Every artist is going through the same difficulties because with no gigs, it means no income and for us in Zimbabwe we don’t even look at record sales,” he said.

“Everyday I talk to different artistes, some here, some in South Africa and some overseas, we are facing the same challenges. When it comes to gigs, government doesn’t want to hear about crowds because they are super spreaders of COVID-19 and we need to abide by the rules.”

Mataure said the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic was a double tragedy for him as it came just after he had suffered a mild stroke.

“COVID-19 came when I had just suffered a stroke and it affected my left hand. The time it came (COVID-19) I was now doing my psychotherapy and I was cut out. So when this donation came, it helped me a lot. Mwanza also sent me money to buy my medication, I thank him so much. I also want to thank honourable Bright Matonga and other organisations that have assisted me,” he said.

Mataure, whose decorated career saw him tour the world and perform at top festivals and concerts, said the world of showbiz was no longer the same.

“I was thinking of the days of gigs at Harare International Conference Centre or Andy Miller Hall, with thousands of people enjoying themselves without fear of any disease whatsoever, carefree life. You would worry more about your wallet and phone! Now, just standing next to a person can be life-threatening,” he said.

Mataure has performed alongside the likes of Mapfumo, Steve Dyer, the late Mtukudzi, Andy Brown and various other international acts.

He has since recovered and is working on organising a number of festivals.

