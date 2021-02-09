Guti wins NAMA legends trophy design contest

BY KIMBERLY KARIATI

LOCAL arts mother body, National Arts Council of Zimbabwe (NACZ), yesterday announced Harare-based artist Derwin Guti, who is into fine art, the overall winner of the #Nama Legends@40 Trophy Design Competition.

The 25-year-old Guti, who specialises in ballpoint pen drawing, shrugged off stiff competition from 10 other entries from across the country.

Guti will pocket $65 000 cash prize, have access and recognition at the forthcoming Legends@40 awards ceremony (subject to lockdown restrictions).

NACZ spokesperson Rodney Ruwende said Guti’s trophy design, according to the adjudication committee, was well thought-out and in accordance with this year’s theme.

“Derwin’s design incorporates all the items related to the Legends Nama @40 combining creatively known and enduring features like the eternal flame, which appears to originate from the revered flagship symbol of ultimate achievement,” he said.

“The shape of the trophy and its opening at the stand base is quite creative and makes it unique.

Guti said: “When I started creating the final design, I had two key points in mind, the NACZ/National Art Merit Award (Nama) logo and celebrating 40 years of legends. I made sure to apply all of that to the design.

“Winning the design competition signalled a good start to the new year. I am so excited about this win. It has added to my passion and motivation as a freelance artist. I wouldn’t ask for more to a start of the year and I can’t wait for what’s to come.”

