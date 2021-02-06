Grade 7 results out

by Staff Reporter

The Zimbabwe School Examinations Council (Zimsec) 2020 Grade 7 results are out.

Zimsec spokesperson Nicky Dlamini said the results will be dispatched to various centres across the country on Monday.

“But we have an online platform which will be open from tomorrow for pupils to access their results,” Dlamini said. Forty-six primary schools attained a 100% pass rate. The country recorded a 37,11% pass rate, down from 46,9% in 2019, a decrease of 9%, which Zimsec board chair Eddie Mwenje attributed to COVID-19 disruptions.

Pass rate for females was 39,67% while for males it was 34,42%.

The results show that nine of the top 10 ranked schools are in Harare while Bulawayo does not have a school in the top 40.

The 10 worst schools (0% pass rate) are in Matabeleland region, 88 schools countrywide recorded a 0% pass rate.

