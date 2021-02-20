Govt must make COVID-19 testing mandatory for learners

TEACHERS’ unions have called for the mandatory COVID-19 testing of all learners before they return to school instead of limiting intakes at boarding schools.

This comes at a time when the government has ordered boarding schools across the country to cut down on their intake, this year, to allow social distancing among learners.

Amalgamated Rural Teachers Union of Zimbabwe president Obert Masaraure says government’s decision is random and not backed by clear long-term planning.

Progressive Teachers Union Zimbabwe programmes officer, Ladistous Zunde says this will lead to congestion in day schools.

Sadly, government is not consulting other stakeholders such as the parents and teachers’ unions in formulating strategies to combat the pandemic.

There is an urgent need to massively address the infrastructure problems before solutions by the ministry are popularised.

Zimbabwe National Teachers Union chief executive officer Manuel Nyawo believes that even though it is a welcome decision given the continuous rise of COVID-19 cases, they are concerned about the school fees hikes.

