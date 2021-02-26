Govt appoints new Zimsec board

BY TATENDA SQUARE

Primary and Secondary Education minister Cain Mathema has appointed announced a new 14-member Zimbabwe School Examinations Council board and retained Eddie Mwenje as chairperson.

The new board members include Milidzani Faith, Masiye Moyo, Fidelis Mhlanga, David Jambwa, John Dewah, Lazarus Nembaware, Suzanne Joscelyne, Rogers Sisimayi, Wadzanai Chirongoma, Richard Gundane, Sindile Mhlanga, Eventhough Ndlovu, Kind Kupfudza, and Mike Kangaremu.

Two more members of the board are yet to be announced. The members will serve until 2024.

Mathema challenged the board to spearhead the ministry’s competency-based curriculum.

“The board is made up of academics, lawyers, educationists, accountants and renowned administrators in whom we have faith that the ministry standards will be maintained and made better through their guidance,” Mathema said in a statement.

He said the appointments were made after consultations with President Emmerson Mnangagwa.

