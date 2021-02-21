Four armed robbers killed in shootout with police

Online Reporter

Four armed robbers were gunned down whilst two others were arrested in a fierce shootout with the police in Harare CBD on Saturday night.

One of the deceased is a Constable in the ZRP, Kudzai Kanjera (41).

In a statement, ZRP national spokesperson, Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi said police were acting on a tip-off on the intended robbery.

“The Police received a tip-off of the gang’s intention to rob the complainant, Chris Chubueze Agu, and organised an ambush.”

“The complainant entered his shop to collect a battery for his customer which he had forgotten and suddenly the suspects where armed with pistols and a 0.22 magnum revolver pounced on him and robbed him USD10 000.00 cash,” Nyathi said in a statement.

The police responded resulting in a fierce exchange of fire.

The four who were shot dead are Constable Kudzai Kunjera, Admire Nheketwa (26), Brian Chibaya (37) and Tatenda Chari (35).

Blessing Bheura (29) and Tichaona Kariwa (33) who survived the shootout are in police custody.

