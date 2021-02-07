UPDATED: Ex-Minister Kagonye arrested

BY MOSES MATENGA

FORMER Zanu PF Member of Parliament for Goromonzi and ex-Minister of Labour and Social Welfare Petronella Kagonye has been arrested for alleged illegal land dealings in and out of Harare.

National police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi has confirmed.

“She was arrested by the police special investigations unit working with the Special Anti-Corruption Unit over issues related to illegal sales of land in Mashonaland East and Harare,” Nyathi said.

Though Nyathi could not immediately give more details on the matter.

NewsDay has it on good authority that the charges include illegal parcelling of land handed over to co-operatives in Goromonzi as part of Zanu PF campaign in the 2013 elections.

Last year, investigations by our sister publication, The Standard, in collaboration with the Information for Development Trust- a non-profit organisation supporting journalists to report on bad governance and corruption – revealed Kagonye was among the Zanu PF politicians that set up illegal settlements to woo voters ahead of elections.

More details to follow…

