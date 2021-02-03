Footy scores for you in a convenient format

Half of season of the Portuguese championship is already behind. During this time, many interesting outcomes of various confrontations were recorded. All footy scores are always available to fans on the sports statistics website, where they can be accessed at any time of the day.

This season, Sporting has unexpectedly joined the fight for the title. The team had an excellent first part of the campaign and managed to finish it in the first position of the standings. Now it is extremely important for the Lisbonians not to slow down in the second part of the season. If this is achieved, the team will be quite capable of competing for the title, which it hasn’t won for a long time.

Here users have access to the latest information about dozens national championships. All data on the matches of the Portuguese championship is presented in full and updated in real time.

Primeira liga table after the first half of the season

The current results of Sporting are based not only on the progress of the team but also on misfires of its direct competitors, Benfica and Porto. The two main giants of Portuguese football match each other stride for stride and will definitely challenge the Lions, who don’t have such a star lineup. After the first half of the campaign the Primeira liga table looks somewhat unexpected. Among the factors of the successful performance of Sporting are:

The progress of many talented young players, who are already in demand among the giants of European football. Good teamwork. The teammates have established good mutual understanding, which helps them avoid mistakes. Lack of psychological pressure. The team plays its own football, which helps it achieve the desired result.

It can also be seen that now all players of the Lisbon club are as motivated as possible. Many of them are participating in the fight for the champion title for the first time and therefore do the best in every match at 200%. So far, this has allowed them to dominate the table of the Primeira liga. However, the end of the season is still very far away, and at this stage the chances of Sporting don’t look as convincing as of its direct competitors. But this is football, so here a lot of things always depend on luck and the ability to correctly distribute forces over a long tournament distance. If the team succeeds, then it will be able to surprise everyone. It is always easy to follow its progress on the sports statistics website.

