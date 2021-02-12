Fire guts Hwange Power Station, triggers blackout

BY SILAS NKALA

HWANGE Power Station caught fire which lasted about 40 minutes at its Unit 1 boiler, plunging most parts of the country into darkness on Wednesday evening.

Authorities have blamed a leak in the diesel supply line.

In a statement, Zesa Holdings executive chairman Sydney Gata said the power station caught fire at around 5pm.

“The fire broke out in the unit 1 boiler as a result of a leak in the diesel supply line and lasted for about 40 minutes. There were no casualties arising from the fire.”

He added: “Although we lost 140 megawatts, leading to load-shedding between 5:30pm and 8:30pm due to suspension of load on Units 2 and 5, we are in the process of firing the two units to restore power supply to the national grid.”

Normal supplies had been restored yesterday.

