Fears over Musona, Billiat fitness

WARRIORS coach Zdravko Logarušić is fretting over the fitness of skipper Knowledge Musona and Khama Billiat amid reports that they might not have recovered in time for Zimbabwe’s 2021 African Cup of Nations (Afcon) qualifier away to Botswana next month.

The Warriors are set to travel to Botswana on March 22 and wind up the qualifiers with a home tie against Zambia a week later.

Sitting on second place with five points and needing a victory against Botswana to enhance their qualification chances, the prospect of going into the match without these two stars have remained a major concern for Logarušić.

Without the power and influence of Musona – the Warriors have often looked vulnerable.

Warriors general manager Wellington Mpandare yesterday said the technical team was praying fervently that by the time the team gets into camp for the Botswana clash, they might have recovered. Mpandare also said they would be guided by the players’ respective clubs.

“It’s an issue of concern for the technical team,” Mpandare said. “We know Musona and Khama are injured, so we will be guided by their clubs in terms of their recovery. But we are just hoping that by the time we play, they would be fit.”

Musona scored in the previous match against African champions Algeria which helped them settle for a 2-all draw.

Billiat remains an influential figure in the dressing room and is the team’s top scorer in the campaign thus far having scored a brace against Zambia.

Since suffering an injury in the 4-1 defeat against Belgian football giant Genk, Musona has been on the sidelines.

Billiat also last played for Kaizer Chiefs in the 2-0 defeat against Maritzburg United. Algeria sit on 10 points, having already sealed a place at the finals to be hosted by Cameroon, leaving Zimbabwe, Botswana and Zambia to fight for the remaining slot in Group H.

Zimbabwe in second place with five points have all the advantage as they have an away fixture to Botswana on March 22 before hosting Zambia a week later. Botswana are third on four points with Zambia at the foot of the table with only three points.

