End of road for Harare vehicle robbers

BY JAIROS SAUNYAMA

POLICE in Marondera, Mashonaland East province, have arrested three men who had terrorised motorists as they opened parked vehicles using duplicate keys before stealing various items and cash.

Luck ran out for Walter Ndemere (38), Douglas Mudzinganyama (33) and Lesley Dzumbunu (33), all of Waterfalls, Harare, after they were spotted by Fadzai Chamboko (25), whose car they had broken into.

Chamboko managed to jot down the suspects’ getaway car registration number, resulting in their arrest at a roadblock.

Provincial police spokesperson Inspector Tendai Mwanza confirmed the trio’s arrest, saying they were being investigated in connection with similar cases in Harare.

“Police in Marondera have arrested a three-member motorised gang that had stolen from a parked vehicle at Surrey shop in Marondera,” Mwanza said.

“It is quite encouraging to note that the complainant had a police contact with her which made her immediately report the case without delay.

“Police reaction was swift and positive. Police will always be ready to deal with criminals and reporting early will always give us an added advantage to fighting crime.”

It is alleged that on January 30, at around 2pm, the complainant parked and locked her Honda Fit vehicle at Surrey shop along Harare-Mutare Road and went inside the shop to buy some groceries.

The suspects arrived and parked their white Toyota Chaser vehicle and proceeded to the complainant’s car where they reportedly used a duplicate key to unlock the driver’s side door.

They allegedly stole Magocha’s HP laptop, blankets and clothes which were on the back seat.

The complainant returned early from the shop and saw the suspects stealing from her motor vehicle. After realising that they had been spotted, the trio drove off at high speed towards Mutare.

Magocha managed to take note of their vehicle registration number and alerted police at Marondera Central Police Station who notified their colleagues at a roadblock outside the town.

It is reported that the trio approached the roadblock where their vehicle was identified as the one which was used to commit the crime, leading to their arrest.

Police found the stolen goods in the suspects’ vehicle.

The value of the stolen property was pegged at $58 100 and all the items were recovered.

 Follow Jairos on Twitter

@JairosSaunyama2

Do you have a coronavirus story? You can email us on: news@alphamedia.co.zw