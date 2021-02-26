‘Enact tough cyberbulling laws’

BY KENNETH NYANGANI

AN apostolic church leader has urged government to enact tough cyberbullying laws to protect people’s images against social media bullies.

Andby Makururu, leader of the Johanne the Fifth of Africa, said this as he disowned a prophet only identified as Biggie, who has made rounds on social media after being found bedding a married woman from his church.

The unnamed prophet was caught in a compromising position with a married woman in Penhalonga, Mutare, last weekend and was said to be a member of Makururu’s church.

“We just want to be clear that the prophet does not belong to our church. We keep a register of all our prophets and all of them are registered and we don’t engage in such activities. We are a prayerful church,” Makururu said through his spokesperson John Maitere.

“The person who published the message even failed to truly identify our church. We are not Johanne Masowe of Nguwo Chena, but we are Johanne the Fifth of Africa.”

He added: “We are protecting our brand because we command a huge following in the country and across the region and we cannot be tarnished just like that, we are very aware of our detractors.

Makururu accused “fake prophets” of posting false messages about him.

Last year, there were social media reports that Makururu had died.

