Don’t take life for granted under COVID-19: Mnangagwa

PRESIDENT Emmerson Mnangagwa yesterday urged citizens to remain vigilant and follow prescribed health protocols until the COVID-19 pandemic is declared officially over.

Mnangagwa made the remarks in his condolence message to the family of Zimbabwe’s late ambassador to the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Jethro Ndombondayi Ndlovu.

“I was very shocked and pained to receive the sad news of the untimely death at the weekend of our ambassador to the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Jethro Ndombondayi Ndlovu, after a short illness.

“The late ambassador Ndlovu’s passing on sends a clear message to all of us that during this COVID-19 pandemic, we can no longer take life for granted until this pandemic is over.”

Mnangagwa described Ndlovu as a tireless, dedicated and hardworking diplomat.

“In the late ambassador Ndlovu, Zimbabwe has lost a tireless, dedicated and hardworking diplomat whose presence of mind and efforts in the UAE were beginning to yield positive results for our country, especially on bilateral trade whose volumes have grown significantly in value to nearly $1 billion since his posting two years ago,” he said.

The President said the late ambassador would also be remembered for his invaluable contribution to the liberation struggle and independence of Zimbabwe and the aviation sector where he served for a long time in different capacities.

Mnangagwa also sent a message of condolence to the family of the late High Court judge, Justice Clement Phiri, who succumbed to COVID-19 on Sunday.

“His (Phiri) passing on has dealt a huge blow to the legal fraternity in general and to our justice delivery system in particular which counted on his invaluable membership and wealth of experience in jurisprudence,” Mnangagwa said.

He said in Justice Phiri, the country had lost a quiet and dignified judge and was all the poorer after losing one of its best brains sitting on the High Court bench.

“His death has created a deep chasm in the High Court circuit that will be very difficult to fill,” Mnangagwa said.

Last week, Mnangagwa lost three ministers to COVID-19.

These are Sibusiso Busi Moyo (Foreign Affairs and International Trade), Joel Biggie Matiza (Transport and Infrastructural Development) and Ellen Gwaradzimba (Manicaland Provincial Affairs).

