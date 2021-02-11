Detention of minors ‘unfortunate’, won’t happen again – ZRP

Online Writer

The ZRP is investigating circumstances in which a woman is seen caged with her two minor children at Rhodhesville Police Station.

A picture with a mother together with her two minor children in holdings cells has gone viral on social media since yesterday. The two minor boys, believed to be under the age of five are not wearing masks whilst their mother has one.

National police spokesman Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi said the incident was unfortunate won’t happen again.

“The Zimbabwe Republic Police has taken note of a photo which has gone viral on social media where a woman is seen in police holding cells with two minor children at Rhodesville Police Station. This is very unfortunate,” he said.

“The Zimbabwe Republic Police remains committed to the observance of human rights, rights of children and will ensure that police officers perform their duties in accordance to set standards, police Client Service Charter and above all section 219 of the constitution of the country.”

“This unfortunate incident will not be allowed to happen again. We appeal to members of the public to allow the police to conduct investigations so that appropriate decisions can be made,” he added.

