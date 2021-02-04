DeMbare raid the market, again

BY HENRY MHARA

UNCERTAINTY continues to stalk the start of the local premier soccer league due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but that has not stopped Dynamos FC from bolstering its squad in anticipation of the eventual kick-off.

The former league champions yesterday announced they had signed five new players including former Ngezi Platinum Stars captain Frank Makarati.

A formidable and highly-rated defender, he came together with Trevor Mavhunga, Tinashe Makanda, Newman Sianchali and young prodigy Luke Musikiri.

Dynamos announced the new signings in a statement yesterday.

All, save for Musukiri, have previously played in the premier league. Makarati previously played for How Mine and Border Strikers as well as Manzini Wanderers of Swaziland.

Makanda is joining from Highlanders, but has previously played for Bantu Rovers, How Mine and South African side Stellenbosch FC.

Sianchali also comes with a huge profile, having played for some of the country’s biggest teams including Highlanders, Caps United and Hwange.

Former Triangle player Mavhunga is also highly rated, and has previously played for Shabanie Mine.

Teenage sensation Musikiri is joining from Prince Edward Soccer Academy, where he has been making waves for some time.

The young striker led the school to the 2018 national Copa Coca-Cola glory and went on to win the player of the tournament in the Copa Coca-Cola Africa Cup tournament in 2019. He played for the Young Warriors last year.

To make space for the new arrivals, Dynamos are believed to have released six players. Reports suggest that Ngandu Mangala was one of the casualties.

The new players will, however, have to wait a little longer before they can start training with the club after the government banned all sporting activities in the country as a measure to curb the spread of COVID-19.

The ban has caused uncertainty to the start of the local football league which was also washed away by the pandemic last year.

It is not clear when the ban would be lifted as the local COVID-19 cases continue to spiral out of hand.

Backed by their sponsor Gold Leaf Tobacco, Dynamos were also very busy in the transfer market last year as they brought in 12 new players. Some of the big names that joined the club last year include King Nadolo, Patson Jaure and Jeansmith Mutudza.

The Harare giants have publicly stated their desire to restore their past glory, and their activities in the transfer market have made their intent very clear.

A breath of fresh air has been prevailing at Dynamos over the past two years with the new executive led by Isaiah Mupfurutsa credited with bringing professionalism to the club.

Besides courting principal sponsor Gold Leaf Tobbaco, the Glamour Boys last year also signed a kit sponsorship deal worth

US$300 000 with a UK-based sports equipment and apparel manufacturer, On The Ball Looks.

 Follow Henry on Twitter

@henrymhara

Do you have a coronavirus story? You can email us on: news@alphamedia.co.zw