COVID-19 stalls Byo’s NGZ’s restaurant use

BY SHARON SIBINDI

NATIONAL Gallery of Zimbabwe (NGZ) in Bulawayo director Butholezwe Nyathi has said the COVID-19-induced national lockdown stalled their efforts to lease out the gallery’s restaurant.

NGZ in Bulawayo late last year invited registered companies to apply to rent the gallery restaurant as from January 1 this year.

Nyathi told NewsDay Life & Style that the process had been put on hold due to coronavirus.

“The introduction of the lockdown meant we could not conclude the selection and announcement process as required. The application closed early December and we had 15 applications,” he said.

“We are hoping to conclude the process when the lockdown ends and at least the gallery is allowed to open and function.”

Nyathi said the restaurant was a very important and strategic component of the overall gallery visitor experience.

“The restaurant is expected to exude an ambient atmosphere and exhibit high inclination for creativity in its operations. The lessee is expected to provide fresh meals and teas, maintain high professional standards and have a passion for absolute customer satisfaction,” he said.

