COVID-19 spawns mental disorders: Rights defenders

BY LORRAINE MUROMO

THE Society for Pre- and Post Natal Services (SPANS) has raised concern over the rise in mental and emotional illnesses related to the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.

In a statement yesterday, the organisation said some people were being traumatised by being forced to stay indoors, away from their usual errands.

“Like Cyclone Idai, the pandemic has left disastrous effects in its wake and has exacerbated mental and emotional health concerns for citizens. With hundreds being hospitalised and thousands succumbing to COVID-19-related complications, the pandemic has left a trail of disaster, which the organisation is continuously trying to alleviate,” the statement read.

“During the current national lockdowns declared in order to curb the spread of COVID-19 infections, being forced to stay indoors away from their usual errands makes people feel like prisoners, hence causing trauma, distress and mild and moderate anxiety disorders.”

Mental health disorder refers to a wide range of mental health conditions that affect a person’s mood, thinking and behaviour.

Linos Muvhu, the secretary and chief talent team leader of SPANS, said his organisation had begun assisting people to cope with distress, mild and moderate anxiety, as well as depression disorders.

He said his organisation was using locally contextual-centric solutions like breaking the stigma, providing the listening ear, and also raising a voice to support communities.

“The organisation notes that well-being needs a holistic approach that extends beyond mental or emotional health or wellness to an understanding of how individuals and communities thrive. It includes good mental health and ability to manage stress, hence the organisation is offering the very needful psychological support,” he said.

