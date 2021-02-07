Covid 19 is a message of pain from God: Family of God Church

BY NIZBERT MOYO

THE Family of God (FOG) Church has claimed that COVID-19 is a message of pain from God, so that people will turn to him.

This was revealed by FOG church elder, Michael Phiri who told NewsDay that the respiratory pandemic can be equated to the Old Testament plague which was experienced by the Egyptians during the time of Moses, when the Israelites were captured by Pharoah.

FOG was founded by Prophet Andrew Wutawunashe.

Phiri said the church has since opened a 24 hour hotline centre to pray for those affected by COVID-19.

He said the church founder Prophet Wutawunashe once prophesied that if people continued to harden their hearts against God, the pandemic would continue to afflict them.

“We received a massage from Prophet Wutawunashe that COVID-19 is a message of pain from God, people have turned against God, and nations across the globe have crafted their own laws against God like homosexuality,” Phiri said.

“God has been speaking to people, pleading with them to turn to him, but people continued to harden their hearts,’’ he said.

Phiri said if people turned back to God, the pandemic would be destroyed.

He claimed that since January his church has been praying for people affected by the global pandemic, including government officials.

