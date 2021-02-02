Confusion, chaos motivates Byo choreographer

BY SHARON SIBINDI

BULAWAYO-BASED veteran artiste and choreographer Alexander Mhlanga says confusion and chaos in the world has motivated him to do a dance piece — Lost Souls — he will unveil to the public soon.

Mhlanga who runs the Alexander Dance Lab told NewsDay Life & Style yesterday that contemporary dance is not common, adding that he was doing his best to teach those that love it and make sure it grows.

“Confusion and chaos in this world motivated the dance piece and contemporary freestyle mixed with lyrical dance as well. My style of art form has been there for many ages, but I am telling the stories that affect and influences my wellbeing,” he said.

“Alexander Dance Lab is a dance project where we experiment with dance and life using elements of life challenging ideas and pushing for new dance art forms. We aim to challenge and inspire new choreographies with well-executed dances.”

