Coca-Cola bestows US$50K to Bulawayo water project

BY SIZALOKUHLE NCUBE

Coca-Cola company through its Foundation, has awarded US$50 000 to DanChurchAid Zimbabwe to as part of its socio corporate responsibilities in contributing to the fight against the spread of COVID-19 pandemic.

The fund will be utilized towards implementation of the much needed water and sanitation project to provide clean and safe water to the urban poor in selected high-density suburbs of Bulawayo.

Speaking during the handover ceremony, Coca-Cola country manager, Milidzani Ncube said the funding will be used to drill six boreholes and equip the solar driven water kiosks and conduct site surveys, to ensure provision of adequate water for Bulawayo households.

“This water and sanitation project is targeting the low income earners in Bulawayo. It is focused on addressing the problem of inadequate water and poor sanitation in low-income urban communities to contribute towards a lasting solution,” Ncube said

He added, “Through partnerships with local authorities like Bulawayo City Council and the communities, these efforts will strengthen the capacity of service providers to deliver sustainable water and sanitation It will promote good hygiene and raise the standards of living, especially during the COVID -19 pandemic.”

DanChurchAid Country Director, Mads Schack Lindegard lauded the Coca-Cola Foundation for bringing the project to the needy.

“With partners like the Coca-Cola Foundation, we are changing lives and supporting sustainable community initiatives”, Lindegard said.

Bulawayo has perennial water shortages and outbreaks of diarrhoea are common in the community as a result of using contaminated and unclean water.

