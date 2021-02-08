Chirambadare trials at SA’s TTM

BY TERRY MADYAUTA

FORMER Chicken Inn winger Edmore Chirambadare could relaunch his career at lowly DSTV Premiership side Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila (TTM).

The ex-Kaizer Chiefs attacker is being assessed by the Limpopo outfit with the hope of adding him to their ranks.

Should a move materialise, the Gweru-born forward will join Washington Arubi and Farai Madhananga, who are already part of the struggling outfit’s dressing room.

A number of players are said to be angling to join the Limpopo based club.

Ex-Black Leopards stalwart Ivan Mahangwahaya and former Mamelodi Sundowns player Katlego Otladisa are also said to be trying their luck.

“Yes, Ivan Mahwangahaya is here, Chirambadare, Katlego Otladisa, those are the only players under assessment,” KickOff.com reports.

Chirambadare last played for Real Kings in the GladAfrica Championship where he featured 20 times in all competitions and scored three goals.

Undoubtedly, there has been no luck for the left-footed winger who has been more of a nomad since he was cut loose by Kaizer Chiefs in 2018.

The 29-year-old has moved from club to club, but has failed to reinvent himself, resulting in him failing to settle at any of the clubs he played for.

He arrived in South Africa together with former teammate Mitchell Katsvairo in 2016 when they were signed by Kaizer Chiefs then under the tutelage of Steve Komphela.

Katsvairo, though, was first to leave Chiefs in January 2018 following a brief loan spell with Singida United in Tanzania.

Chirambadare would follow after his contract was terminated by the Soweto giants at the end of the 2017/2018 season.

That was followed by brief stints at clubs in the National First Division where he hardly made any impact.

Prior to that, he had an unsuccessful trial with Maritzburg United.

Later, the former Warriors winger played for South Africa’s National First Division side Maccabi between 2018 and 2019, during which he attempted to join three-time PSL Champions FC Platinum. However, a move failed to materialise, as Macabbi claimed he was still contracted to them yet he was posing as a free agent.

