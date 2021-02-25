Chinhoi in sudden death loss

NAIROBI — Kenya’s Dismas Indiza beat Zimbabwe’s Robson Chinhoi in a sudden death play-off after tying in the three-hole play-off, to clinch the final leg of the nine-events 2021 Safari Tour title at the Karen Club on Wednesday.

Before the play-off, Indiza and Chinhoi tied with a tournament score of 14 under par 270 with Indiza having fired five under par 66 in the final round where Chinhoi shot two under par 69.

For the long hitter Indiza, it was his birdie at the 17th hole to tie with Chinhoi that brought him back into the hunt for the top prize of Sh375 000 as the Zimbabwean parred the hole and at the 18th, for the two, to go to the three hole play-off.

Earlier, Indiza had birdied the second, sixth, and seventh and 11th and 12th and despite dropping the shot at the 14th his last birdie (17th) made all the difference.

“I was not really worried about winning or losing this event. My aim was to get the pace for the Magical Kenya Open and after the four rounds, I think I am ready for the Open,” said Indiza after the play-off.

Chinhoi on the other hand said playing in the Safari Tour had changed his game altogether and that he was also ready with the Magical Kenya Open.

“I am hitting the ball very well though today’s game was not just an ordinary round. I felt a bit of pressure which is very normal in this game but when all said and done, I am still very happy with my performance. I am also happy with Indiza who is a very experienced player and played well throughout the week but more or so today,” Chinhoi said.

While Indiza took top prize plus 75 points towards the Order of Merit, Chinhoi, a winner of three Safari Tour events including the Uganda Open, pocketed Sh250,000 and 71 points in the Order of Merit.

Meanwhile Thika Sports Club’s Simon Ngige shot one under par 70 to finish third with an all rounds total of eight under par 276. In his round, Ngige made four birdies and dropped two shots for the day.

In fourth place was Nigeria’s Andrew Odoh, who also shot one under par 70 for a total of five under par 279.

— Star

