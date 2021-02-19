Chiadzwa spiritualist kidnapped

BY KENNETH NYANGANI

CHIADZWA spiritualist and exhumer Matthew Mundondo was allegedly kidnapped by his three relatives and a friend, who burnt his belongings worth US$8 000 claiming that he was mentally ill.

Mundondo is credited for exhuming over 2 000 remains of dead people in Chiadzwa and is widely consulted on spiritual matters pertaining to Chiadzwa diamonds by the government.

Ignatious Mundondo (33), David Maramba (40) and Doubt Mazonde appeared in court this week facing kidnap charges.

The trio appeared before magistrate Tamara Chibindi, who granted them $20 000 bail each and remanded the matter to April 20.

It is alleged that the trio wanted to rob Mundondo (37), who is a director of Soleil Global Energy in Mutare, of his cash.

According to prosecutor Tiriwamambo Kangai, on January 22, 2021 at about 8am, the accused and their alleged accomplices who are still at large, drove to Mundondo’s house and manhandled him.

While in the house, they took the complainant’s three cellphones, clothes, blankets and shoes, among other belongings.

Ignatious allegedly later brought petrol which they used to set Mundondo’s property ablaze.

