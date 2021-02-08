Businesses lose 30% revenue during lockdown

BY GARIKAI MAFIRAKUREVA

THE Confederation of Zimbabwe Retailers (CZR) has called for the relaxation of COVID-19 lockdown regulations, saying they have adversely affected business and livelihoods of the general public.

CZR president Denford Mutashu in a recent statement, urged the Ministry of Industry and Commerce to come up with a stimulus package for business and industry, adding that they were bearing the brunt of the effects of COVID-19 without effective interventions by the government.

“During the on-going fight (against COVID-19), it is imperative to ensure that people and the economy do not die while stakeholder engagement remains key on coming up with lockdown modalities. We have received numerous distress calls by businesses and the trend is getting worrisome,” Mutashu said.

“Local authorities have also increased shop license fees, while tollgate fees have shot up. At the end of the day fixed and non-fixed costs are piling misery on businesses. We, therefore, call upon the President Emmerson Mnangagwa to intervene and save businesses from collapsing,” he said.

Mutashu said during the lockdown period, the prices of drugs, bread and other essentials have gone up, which have further depressed consumers.

He said the government needs to engage industry in order to come up with solutions to the economic problems.

