Bribe-taking cop nabbed at roadblock

BY DESMOND CHINGARANDE

A HARARE traffic police officer was arrested by members of the Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission (Zacc) last week after he allegedly received a bribe from an unlicensed driver to pass through a roadblock without a lockdown exemption letter.

The suspect, Broadway Jogwe, was expected to appear before magistrate Vongai Muchuchuti late yesterday.

Allegations are that on February 18 at the corner of Bishop Gaul Avenue and Rotten Row in Harare, Jongwe solicited for US$30 from Albert Muzhande, who was driving a Mazda B1800 without a driver’s licence and an exemption letter.

Further facts reveal that Jongwe unlawfully took possession of Muzhande’s national identity card and two cellphones worth US$45 as surety for the gift or consideration for the solicited bribe.

Zacc investigators laid a trap and found Jongwe in possession of the solicited money which was given to him by Muzhande.

Jongwe led investigators to the recovery of Muzhande’s two cellphones and identity card.

