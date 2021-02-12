Brave Belouizdad out to surprise Mazembe

TP MAZEMBE will take on CR Belouizdad in the CAF Champions League Group B match at the Stade du TP Mazembe today.

Kick-off is at 3pm CAT.

The DR Congolese giants are enjoying a 17-match unbeaten run in competitive matches having defeated Gabonese side Bouenguidi 2-1 in their last game on January 6.

The Ravens are also undefeated in their last three matches in the Champions League having registered three successive victories.

Miche Mika, the Mazembe midfielder, revealed what they plan to do in order to secure a win over Belouizdad at their slaughterhouse, Stade du TP Mazembe.

“CR Belouizdad will not come to us to learn about the high level. The Algerians, in general, are always technical, they like to play even if they know that in our field we are intractable,” Mika said.

“It’s up to us to be strong in the duels, to press and especially to score quickly to make them doubt [that they can defeat us]. We will have to apply ourselves well, create chances to make a difference.

“It will be a very difficult match. We will approach it like any other match, with the desire to win. That’s our goal this Saturday.”

Meanwhile, Belouizdad are also undefeated in their last 17 matches across all competitions and they were held to a 2-2 draw by Olympique Medea in their last game on February 3.

The Algerian side has also won their last four matches in the Champions League, while eliminating Kenyan giants Gor Mahia from the competition in the process.

Frank Dumas, the Belouizdad head coach, has made it known that he is not afraid of Mazembe as he looks to mastermind a win for his side in DR Congo.

“I start from this principle, we have qualities and TPM knows it too. It’s going to be a good experience for some of our young players,” Dumas said on Competition DZ.

“Others have more experience. The goal is not to make this match the event of the century. It’s the first match, but we are going quietly. I respect everyone, but I’m not afraid of anyone.”

Mazembe and Belouizdad will meet for the first time in the Champions League.

— AFP

