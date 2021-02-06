Brake failure turns fatal

By SIMBARASHE SITHOLE

A MOUNT Darwin minor died on the spot after a parked Isuzu pick-up truck lost its brakes and crushed her.

The minor’s father had parked it the previous day before it crushed her the following day.

Acting Mashonaland Central police spokesperson Assistant Inspector Naison Dhliwayo confirmed the case.

“I can confirm a fatal accident in Mount Darwin where a one-year-old child died after she was run over by an Isuzu registration number APR8266 owned by Amon Kajokoto, father to the deceased,” Dhliwayo said.

According to police, Kajokoto parked his vehicle the previous day and his children started playing behind the car the next day when it moved and crushed his one-year-old daughter.

Police warned motorist to avoid dangerous parking and to ensure that their hand-brakes are in good working condition.

