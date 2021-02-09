Binga residents accuse council of vandalising water meters

BY PRAISEMORE SITHOLE

BINGA residents have accused the local authority of vandalising water meters and cutting supplies even for paid-up consumers.

On Saturday, the Binga Rural District Council began water disconnections to defaulting residents.

Last week, the residents appealed to the Zimbabwe National Water Authority (Zinwa) to take over the responsibility of supplying water to the town which owes Zinwa $1,5 million.

One of the affected residents, who refused to be named, said council was shutting down the water taps even for paid-up residents.

“Water was disconnected on Saturday, but people are crying that the money they paid is not showing in their current bills. Our money was never receipted, but we paid the full amount. What surprises us is that we are experiencing water cuts even after paying the full amount,” she said.

“Instead of sending revenue collectors, council sent Campfire employees to do the disconnections. Why send the wrong people at the wrong places? They had no idea of the water issues. When asked why they came, the Campfire employees indicated that they were just forced to go and perform the duties.”

Emasotsheni (Soldiers) section deputy chairperson, Richard Muleya said three-quarters of the 156 houses had water disconnected on

Saturday.

“They are closing water even for the people who have receipts to show that they have paid water bills. Some of the residents paid part of the credit, but the amount has not yet reflected on council statements,” Muleya said.

Acting council chief executive Million Muntanga said since Friday, he had not been in the office and could not comment on the issue.

Residents went for four months without water after Zinwa disconnected supplies to council on September 23 last year over a $1,5 million debt.

