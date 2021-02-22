Bhamusi wears brave face

BY TAWANDA TAFIRENYIKA

CAPS United winger Phineas Bhamusi believes the squad still looks formidable despite losing some key players who defected to their rivals.

The winger said they have enough arsenal in their ranks to win the league title.

The local soccer league has been suspended since last year as the government tries to control the spread of coronavirus.

However, there are moves to resume top-flight football before the end of this year.

Before the government decided to stop the league last year, the Green Machine had assembled what looked on paper a formidable squad capable of winning the league title.

Among the new signings were former Chicken Inn midfielder Innocent Mucheneka and Ismael Wadi who joined from Harare City.

“Of course, the departure of the two is a big loss, but that is what football is all about,” Bhamusi said.

“Players move from one team to another, but life has to go on. So we have since moved on and I strongly believe we still have a very strong squad that can compete at any level. Actually, our target is to win the league and with the players that are around, we have the quality to help us achieve our target. We just hope that the authorities will allow football to return this year. We are looking forward to a good season.”

Mucheneka has since left for FC Platinum without kicking the ball for Caps United after the expiry of his one-year loan deal.

Former Highlanders forward Newman Sianchali has also left to join bitter city rivals Dynamos after his contract expired.

The former Highlanders striker was part of the Caps United squad that agonisingly failed to win the championship on the last day of the league programme in 2019. Caps last won the championship in 2016 under the guidance of Lloyd Chitembwe, who is now in charge at Harare City.

