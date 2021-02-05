Beitbridge PR MP Singo dies

BY REX MPHISA

BEITBRIDGE Proportional Representation MP Lisa Singo (Zanu PF) has died.

She was 45.

Singo passed on at the Public Service Medical Investments Hospital in the border town where she was rushed after collapsing yesterday morning.

Details about the cause of death were not yet available last night.

Beitbridge senator Tambudzani Mohadi confirmed Singo’s death, but could not give further details.

“That’s the sad news,” she said in a brief phone interview.

Singo became Beitbridge legislator after the 2018 elections when the ruling party won the two parliamentary constituencies and the senatorial

seat.

She also sat on the board of trustees for Tshilidzi Development Trust, a humanitarian organisation formed in Beitbridge, which recently advised government on the transitioning of children back to school after lockdown.

She joined politics at the tender age of 13 as a youth and rose through the party ranks until her uncontested election to the parliamentary position she held till her death.

