Barca backed for Mbappe, Haaland deals

It is “absolutely possible” for Barcelona to pull off blockbuster deals for Kylian Mbappe or Erling Haaland this summer, believes Toni Freixa, one of the candidates running in the club’s upcoming presidential elections.

Freixa is on the charm offensive ahead of the elections in March and his latest comments have revealed his stance that marquee signings must still be a focus — despite Barcelona finding themselves in more than £1 billion of debt.

Asked by RAC1 if Barcelona still have the means to target the Paris Saint-Germain or Borussia Dortmund star, Freixa said: “It is absolutely possible. It’s what Barca should do. Incorporate players that can make a difference.”

Freixa did cool his approach when pushed on interest in the two young superstar forwards.

“We will never talk about players until we present them,” he added.

“It is a bad strategy because you serve other clubs that step on you in negotiations on a platter.”

PSG frontman Mbappe and Dortmund ace Haaland have terrorised countless defences this season and were both on target for their teams in the recent round of Champions League fixtures.

Barcelona saw first hand the damage Mbappe can do as he scored a hat-trick in PSG’s 4-1 win at the Nou Camp.

It is believed PSG’s valuation of the 22-year-old stands at £173 million — and Mbappe’s hefty wage packet would only increase the package required to get him out of Paris.

His contract at PSG expires in 2022.

Haaland showcased his credentials further south in Spain with a brace against Sevilla in Dortmund’s last-16 first-leg victory.

The Norwegian has a release clause of £66m which kicks in from 2022 and given his electric form since swapping Red Bull Salzburg for Dortmund, that price looks a bargain that will cause a scramble.

It remains unclear if Lionel Messi will stay on at Barcelona with his contract up at the end of the season and that would see the need for an elite striker increase if he does.

For Freixa, he remains “confident” that Messi has still not made a decision either way as he looks to the outcome of March’s presidential elections.

“Messi is as cool as we are, knows the situation of the club and I am confident that he will wait for the president to decide his future,” Freixa added.

— Dailymail

