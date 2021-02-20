… as Teguru confident of redemption

BY TERRY MADYAUTA

FC PLATINUM forward Donald Teguru is confident the Zvishavane side will stage a massive comeback tommorow in Dakar, Senegal, when they take on ASC Jaraaf in the CAF Confederations Cup play-offs second leg tomorrow.

After losing the reverse fixture 1-0 at the National Sports Stadium last Sunday, the platinum miners are facing a mammoth task to overturn the deficit away from home.

And Teguru, the former Buildcon forward who made his debut for the Zimbabwe champions on a lowly note, is adamant that they could cause a major upset in the West African country.

“Looking at how we played in the last game and the chances we spurned, it was sad. It is now up to us to pick up our feet and get a good result on Sunday,” he said.

“It is going to be a different ball game. I know a lot of people have ruled us off and even our opponents think we don’t stand a chance.”

He added: “All I can say for now is as a team, we have self-introspected and told each other that we can win.”

FC Platinum need to win with at least a two-goal margin and avoid conceding as they already trail by one, which they conceded at home.

It will be interesting to see how Mapeza will set up his frontline which proved to be his side’s main weakness in the first leg when they spurned a number of chances.

Teguru, Donald Ngoma and Rodwell Chinyengetere are expected to prove their worth in attack, having been signed to bring a new flair and cover the void left by Perfect Chikwende, who had made himself the club’s veritable goalscorer before dumping the platinum miners for Simba SC.

Meanwhile, midfield workhorse enforcer Kelvin Madzongwe and defence stalwart William Sitima are doubtful ahead of this fixture as they are both nursing injuries.

