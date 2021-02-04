4 new ministers sworn in

BY SILENCE MUGADZAWETA

TWO new Cabinet ministers and two deputies took oath of office during a swearing-in ceremony held at State House in Harare yesterday.

The four included Chikomba Central MP Felix Mhona, who is the new Transport and Infrastructural Development minister and replaces the late Joel Biggie Matiza; Chimanimani MP Nokuthula Matsikenyere, who is the new Manicaland Provincial Affairs minister and takes over from the late Ellen Gwaradzimba; two deputy ministers, Kindness Paradza who replaces Energy Mutodi as Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services deputy minister, and Beitbridge West MP Ruth Mavhungu-Maboyi, who is the new Home Affairs deputy minister, replacing Mutare North MP Mike Madiro who was transferred to the Transport ministry.

The new Foreign Affairs minister Fredereck Shava is yet to be sworn in to take over from the late Sibusiso Moyo.

The appointments come after the deaths of Matiza, Gwaradzimba and Moyo, who succumbed to COVID-19 last month.

Commenting on his appointment, Paradza said his main focus would be on media law reforms, particularly the Media Practitioners’ Bill, which provides guidance on the operations of the media industry, its efficiency and regulation.

“We are going to make sure that journalists get the respect that they deserve and are not harassed whilst they are doing their duty,” he said.

However, Paradza noted that there were some “rogue” elements in the profession who presented confrontational attitudes to law enforcement agents.

