4 guards kill farm worker

BY SIMBARASHE SITHOLE

FOUR security guards at Pote Farm, Bindura, who allegedly killed a farm worker for stepping on maize plants while picking potatoes, were yesterday remanded in custody to March 9.

The guards, Wellington Katakura (41), Gift Kafukutu (26), Anthony Pin (20) and Benjamin Kaseke (48) were not asked to plead to the charge by magistrate Samantha Dhlamini.

Prosecutor Sheilla Maribha alleged that on December 24, the quartet with its accomplice Clement Zandonda, who is still at large, arrested Tinashe Muchesa (30) for stepping on a maize crop while picking potatoes in one of the fields.

They assaulted Muchesa using open hands, booted feet and switches all over the body and he sustained severe bruises and a depressed forehead.

The accused seized Muchesa’s belongings and shared them among themselves before force-marching him from the crime scene to the nearby road.

Muchesa subsequently succumbed to the assault injuries.

