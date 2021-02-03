3 thieving soldiers denied bail in Chiwenga case

BY DESMOND CHINGARANDE

THREE soldiers accused of stealing property worth $1,6 million from Vice-President Constantino Chiwenga’s Orchid Gardens farm in Domboshava have been denied bail by a Harare magistrate.

Anesu Munyika, Tempson Dhauramanzi and Paul Ndhlovu, who are attached to the Presidential Guard Battalion and represented by Tawanda Machinga, were denied bail together with their three accomplices Mind Makona, Edmore Huni and Simon Nyakabanga.

In denying them bail, magistrate Judith Taruvinga said the three were serving soldiers who could skip the border without being detected, hence were a flight risk.

She added that some of the property was yet to be recovered and if they were released, they might interfere with investigations.

The State alleges that on February 10 this year, Dhauramanzi, Ndhlovu and Makona reported for duty, secured the property by locking all the doors to the warehouse and deployed themselves to different positions.

The following morning, they carried out perimeter fence checks and Makona discovered that a 10 000-litre tank was missing and advised complainant Sergeant Ernest Sazunza who reported the matter at Borrowdale Police Station.

Police investigations led to the arrest of Dhauramanzi, who implicated Ndhlovu and Makona and two other accused persons still at large.

Investigations led to the recovery of 10 bags of cement, a floor carpet, four sewing machines and two backpacks from Huni’s residence.

The State alleges that two boxes containing eight folding plastic chairs, brickforce, a wheel spanner, two butchery cranes, four wheelbarrows and 11 table cloths were also recovered from Ndhlovu and Makona, while Dhauramanzi’s girldfriend, Nomatter Sithole, was found in possession of Chiwenga’s 16 dinner plates and three wine glasses.

Sazunza positively identified the stolen property worth $1 million as belonging to Chiwenga.

Shambidzeni Fungura appeared for the State.

