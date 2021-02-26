2020 egg production reaches new high

BY MTHANDAZO NYONI

TABLE egg production in the country last year reached a new high of 59,3 million dozens, surpassing the previous year’s production by 18%, according to Zimbabwe Poultry Association (ZPA) chairperson Solomon Zawe.

He said fourth quarter large-scale table egg production, however, decreased by 11% over third quarter to 1,9 million dozens per month and smallholder table egg production was estimated to have decreased by 6% to 2,7 million dozens per month.

“As a result, total egg production is estimated to have decreased by 8% to 4,6 million dozen per month. However, production figures across both sectors are similar to the fourth quarter of 2019,” Zawe said.

He said the wholesale price of a tray of 30 table eggs increased by 20% in the fourth quarter to $326,73 (US$2,85) in December.

He said large-scale growing and in-lay layer production stocks averaged 1,21 million birds per month in the fourth quarter, being changes of -9 and +6% over the third quarter of 2020 and fourth quarter of 2019, respectively.

The ZPA boss revealed that total growing and in-production layer breeder stocks averaged 63 848 birds per month in the fourth quarter of 2020, being increases of 17 and 37% compared with third quarter of 2020 and fourth quarter of 2019, respectively.

Layer breeder stocks recovered from a low of 52 485 birds in August to 65 992 birds in December.

In the fourth quarter, the average number of in-lay breeders was 44 830 birds per month, being similar to fourth quarter highs achieved in 2013 and 2018.

Production of layer hatching eggs in the fourth quarter averaged 0,84 million eggs per month, being an increase of 3% compared with the third quarter of 2020.

Layer day-old-chicks averaged 198 250 per month in the fourth quarter, being a decrease of 21% over third quarter of 2020, but an increase of 13% compared with fourth quarter of 2019.

Do you have a coronavirus story? You can email us on: news@alphamedia.co.zw