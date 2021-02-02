2 Mutare men in court for assaulting cops

BY KENNETH NYANGANI

TWO Mutare men have appeared in court for assaulting two members of the police neighbourhood watch committee, who wanted to arrest them for not wearing face masks.

Stanley Chifamata and Aaron Samusodza yesterday appeared before Mutare magistrate Nyasha Kuture who remanded them to today for bail ruling.

According to prosecutor Tiriwamambo Kangai, on February 2, the complainants Baelony Mudima and Rushmore Mabvengwa were on patrol in Hobhouse suburb in Mutare.

Kangai said Chifamata was asked by Mudima why he was not wearing a face mask and he became violent when the member of the police neighbourhood watch wanted to arrest him.

Chifamata allegedly assaulted Mundima who wanted to handcuff him and Samusodza joined in.

Mudima was pushed into an open storm drain and sustained injuries.

A video of the incident went viral on social media, leading to the arrest of the duo.

